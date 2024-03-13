Ex EVC of NASENI, Gwandu loses Mother

The former Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Dr. Bashir Gwandu has lost his mother, Hajiya Aisha Gwandu.

Dr. Gwandu, a former Executive Commissioner and acting EVC of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) when reached, confirmed that his mother passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday afternoon in Kebbi State.

“I have just received the news of the passing of my mother and I pray that Allah would forgive her and grant her Al-Jannah Firdauss,” he said.

Hajiya Gwandu died at a hospital in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital. Among her children were the Technical Adviser to the Minister of Petroleum, Engr. Umar Gwandu; and the Project Manager at Kebbi Health Project, Dr Jibril Gwandu.

She is survived by many other children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sources within the Gwandu’s said prayer (Janaiza) for the their late matriarch would hold this (Wednesday) morning by 10:00am at Emir’s palace in Birnin Kebbi and interment follows immediately at the cemetery.

Our prayers are with the family. May Allah SWT forgive her and grant her Jannatul Firdausi. Ameen