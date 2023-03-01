Ex-envoy says Tinubu’s victory well deserved

By Martins Abochol

Amb. Hassan Ardo, former Nigerian envoy to Trinidad and Tobago has hailed the victory of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima in the just concluded presidential election.

Ardo said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jalingo that the victory was well deserved.

According to him, Tinubu worked hard to get the confidence of the people of Nigeria.

He pledged to work with the president-elect in the task of fixing Nigeria.

Similarly, Dr Yakubu Tor-Agbidye, a Chieftain of the APC in Taraba congratulated Tinubu and Shettima for the victory and urged them to positively touch the lives of common Nigerians.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what he termed as “one of the freest elections in the country”.

He however, advised INEC to ensure that Nigerians in diaspora vote in subsequent elections.

“I am from the diaspora background and I advocate for INEC to work towards ensuring that Nigerians in diaspora vote in the next general election,” Tor-Agbidye said. (NAN)