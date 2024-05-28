Ex-EFCC chairman’s remains to be interred in Abuja Tuesday

The remains of the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Lamorde, will be laid to rest

By Isaac Aregbesola

The remains of the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Lamorde, will be laid to rest on Tuesday (today) immediately after Zuhr prayer in Abuja.

A funeral prayer notification obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday has revealed.

”On behalf of the family, friends and colleagues, We write to notify you that the Jana’iza of our late father, brother and uncle, DIG Ibrahim Lamorde and former Chairman of EFCC is coming up on Tuesday May 28, 2024.

The event will hold at the National Mosque Abuja by 1:30 p.m. immediately after after Zuhr ”it stated

A family source also said that the his remains would be flown in from Egypt to Abuja on Tuesday and would be buried in the afternoon immediately after the prayer.

NAN recalls that Lamorde died at the age of 61 on Sunday morning in Egypt, where he had travelled for medical treatment.

He died around 3.00 a.m. local time in Cairo, Egypt, three days after undergoing a surgery.

Adamawa government had declared a three-day mourning in honour of the late EFCC chairman.

He was the third Executive Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa, and attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology in 1984.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and retired as a deputy inspector-general.

Lamorde was the pioneer director of operations of the anti-graft agency when it was created in 2003.

He was the commission’s acting chairman in January 2008, a position he held until Waziri was appointed chairperson and confirmed by the Senate in June 2008.

Lamorde returned to the EFCC in 2010 as director of operations, replacing Stephen Otitoju.

Lamode was appointed in an acting capacity as chairman of the anti-graft agency on Nov. 23, 2011, following the removal of Farida Waziri by then President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was made third substantive chairman of the agency on Feb. 15, 2012, a position he held until Nov. 9, 2015, when former President Muhammadu Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu. (NAN)