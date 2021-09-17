Ex-EFCC boss Waziri canvasses drug test for National honour awardees

 The former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Mrs Farida Waziri has suggested that drug test should be included as one of the criteria for people nominated for national honours awards.

Waziri said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.


NAN reports that Waziri was inaugurated as a of the National Honours Award Committee, on Thursday in Abuja.

The committee members are to screen and select eminent and friends of Nigeria, who have contributed to the development of the country.

The former boss commended President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring honour to the National Honours Award by picking men and women of impeccable character to handle the national assignment.

She said that the committee would work hard to consider people of impeccable character, focus on merit, patriotism and federal character in its consideration of people for the national honour.

She said beyond these criteria, she would also seek for the inclusion of drug test as part of the vetting that must be carried out on would-be awardees.

According to her, this be in line with the current war against drug abuse launched by President Buhari on June 26 this year.

“And as a of this noble national honours award committee, I be calling for use of drug integrity test as part of the screening process for those to be considered for the honours award.

“That way, we be extending deterrence frontiers of the drug war because it has to cover all age brackets and social strata,” she said.

Waziri said there was need to emphasis patriotism in the country, as the security challenges the country was facing would make anybody conclude that another hostile nation has invaded Nigeria.

“However, it is shocking that of those behind these problems are Nigerians, terrorising their fellow Nigerians.

“This must stop and we all must learn to be patriotic in the interest of the nation,’’ she added.

NAN reports that the committee was inaugurated  Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume.

The committee  is chaired by Justice Sidi Muhammad 1 (Rtd) (Emir of Lafia), has Mrs Farida Waziri, (North-Central), Muhammed Ja’afaru (North West), Alhaji Sali Bello (North-East), Chief Inikio Dede (South-South) as members.

Others are; Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (South-East), Mr Yemisi Shyllon (South-West), Dr Abdullahi Oyekan, and Mrs Angela Jim-Jaja, including other -opted members. (NAN)

