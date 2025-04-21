Ex-Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate to empower 15 youths in agriculture

Dr Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii, former Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi says he will empower 15 youths of Isuachara community

By Christian Ogbonna

Dr Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii, former Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi says he will empower 15 youths of Isuachara community in modern agribusiness in the efforts to boost food production.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Isuachara community in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state is predominantly agrarian area, rich in production of rice, yam, Cassava and vegetable foods.

Odii, Candidate of PDP in 2023 general elections disclosed this during the celebration of 2025 Isuachara Day and Grand Reception in his honour on Monday.

The PDP Stewart, who is also Business Mogul and Philanthropist, noted that the 15 beneficiaries would be empowered with N3 million each after training in morden farming

He said that the beneficiaries would be selected from the five kindred that make up the community.

Odii also donated N20 million to a N300 million town hall project for the community.

According to him, the agricultural empowerment will involve three persons each from the five kindred, making 15 beneficiaries.

“The beneficiaries will go into training in moden farming and after which, I will give them N3 million each to start up agricultural business,” he said.

Odii, who bagged a Chieftaincy title, “Omeziriobodo 1 of Isuachara alongside other six illustrious sons of the community, said the agricultural empowerment programme would be rotating among the people annually.

Mr Emmanuel Ogudu, National Chairman of Isuachara Development Union, said the grand reception and the Chieftaincy award were for the appreciation of Odii for his meritorious service to mankind.

Ogudu, who commended Odii said the annual occasion would pave way for more unity for the people of Isuachara, urging Odii to keep the flag flying.

Also speaking, the Chairman of occasion, Prof Ogbonna Ogbu, one of the Chieftaincy awardees, expressed gratitude for the 2025 celebration of the Isuachara day. (NAN)(www nan news.ng)