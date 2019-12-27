Ex DSS Director, Aliyu-Uthman emerges as new IEDPU National President

A former Director with the Department of State Service (DSS), Alhaji Otta Aliyu-Uthman has emerged as the new National President of the llorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (lEDPU).

IEDPU is a non political, socio-cultural Union of indigenes of the llorin Emirate at home and in diaspora; it was established several decades ago with the aim of bringing more development to the Emirate.

The new National President emerged after a keenly contested election of the Union held at Fufu, headquarters of the llorin South Local Government area of the state on Friday.

He polled 230 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Mumeen AbdulMalik, who got 218 votes.

Alhaji Mumini Yusuf, an Engineer, emerged as the new National Vice President of the Union when he polled 194 votes to defeat a Professor of Arabic at the Kwara State University, Malete, Hamzat AbdulRaheem, who got 179 votes.

Also, a Professor of Law with the University of Ilorin, Oba Yusuf-AbdulHamid became the new National Secretary of the Union after he polled 139 votes to defeat the incumbent National Secretary, Prof. Mohammed Sidiq-Afunku of the Department of Mathematics, Kwara State University, Malete, who scored 134 votes.

Other elected executive members of the Union were announced at the occasion, which marked the end of activities commemorating the 54th annual conference of the Union.

The new National President of the Union, Alhaji Otta Aliyu-Uthman in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin expressed gratitude to God over the outcome of the election.

He expressed his determination to continue to work towards ensuring that more social-economic development is attained in the llorin Emirate. (NAN)