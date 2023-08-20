Ex- Delta Speaker lauds Tinubu’s choice of Wike as FCT Minister

By Mercy Obojeghren

Chief Monday Igbuya, a former Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing former Gôv. Nyesom Wike of Rivers as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



He said this in an with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Asaba, saying that the appointment was justified going by Wike’s track records of achievements as a governor.



Igbuya, also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed confidence that Wike would live up to expectations in his duties as FCT minister.



”Wike has track records of performance as council chairman, Minister of Education and Governor of Rivers State,” he said.



Also, Mr Raymos Guanah, a former Chairman of Patani Local Government Council in Delta, said Wike was among the best local government council chairmen in Delta from 1999 to 2002 due to his exceptional performance as council chairman.



”With the level of infrastructure development by Wike in his eight years as governor of Rivers, he is well prepared to deal with the infrastructure needs of the FCT,” Guanah said.



Guanah congratulated Wike for the well deserved appointment, reminding him that much was expected of him in the capital city, especially in the fight against unapproved buildings and illegal settlements. (NAN)

