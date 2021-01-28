Ex-Daily Times MD elected Unilag Alumni FCT Branch Chairman

..New Exco Inaugurated

The University of Lagos Alumni Association has inaugurated a new Executive Committee for the FCT Branch.

The new Exco, which will serve a two-year tenure, has Alhaji Aliu Akoshile, former MD/Editor-in-Chief of Daily Times, as Chairman with Princess Dupe Nelson as his Vice.

Leading the Branch Secretariat is Mr. Wale Balogun as General Secretary, Mr. Oluwafemi Ayodeji Oteyolanu as Assistant Secretary and

Ms. Phyllis Chidi-Ebere Nweke as Welfare Secretary.

Other members of the Exco are Mr. Wole Abraham as Financial Secretary, Mr. Ifewunmi Ajiboye as Treasurer and Ms. Julia Davids as Publicity Secretary.

The immediate past Chairman of the Branch and his Vice, Alhaji Tijani Mohammed and Mr. Bola Olaiwola Saliu are ex- Officio members of the new Exco.

In his post inauguration remarks, Chairman Aliu Akoshile said the new Exco would serve diligently to realise the lofty objectives of the association.

He said the FCT Branch is honoured to have as members very distinguished Nigerians including the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Chairman said the new Exco is committed to the welfare of Alumni in FCT, promotion of the enviable image of University of Lagos and giving back to the society.