Ex Councillors’ Forum visits Buratai, appoints him patron

Yobe State chapter of the National Forum of Ex-Councillors of Nigeria on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to the Republic of Benin, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), at the Government Lodge Damaturu. The team was led by the Chapter’s Chairman, Mr. Abdulganiyu Mohammed.

In his remarks, the Chairman briefed Buratai about the aims and objectives of the association, adding that they are closer to the people. He also said they were there to show appreciation and gratitude Buratai for his efforts as Chief of Army Staff from July 2015 to January 2021, which brought peace, security and development to their communities in Yobe State and Nigeria at large.

They commended him for establishing many strategic military units and institutions in the northeast that further deterred terrorist activities. The team further stated that they were there to congratulate him on his “well-deserved” appointment as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and presented him with a letter of appointment and honour as Patron of the Forum.

Responding, Ambassador Buratai thanked them for a visit and and accepted to serve as Patron of the Forum. He also commended the delegation and members of the Forum for their continued commitment to peace and development in their wards, Yobe State and the nation. He said that as grassroots people, Ward Councillors have a strategic role in supporting the Federal and State Governments in fostering peace and security in their respective Wards.

Ambassador Buratai was in Damaturu for family visit.

