Ex-Cop House Of Reps Candidate Makes Case For Strategic Security Funding

Ex police officer contesting for the House of Reps under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara State, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, believes that federal budget on defence needs to be refocused more strategically to yield better results in the country.

According to the him, too much emphasis has been placed on defence while neglecting internal security in the country.

This, according to him, is reason why security situation in the country is giving sleepless nights to those in government.

Ajia spoke after receiving an Award of Excellence as part of event marking the 20 years anniversary of the Cadet Inspector Course 36/2002 of the Police Academy, Wudil Kano, held at Chida Hotel, Abuja.

Ajia was honoured for selfless service and outstanding performance while in the force.

Alhaji Ajia strongly believes that insecurity persists in the country because the nation’s internal security was neglected.

Chiefly, he maintained that the police, which is the arrow head of internal security, is not well funded.

“One of the reasons we are facing serious insecurity is because we have been spending so much on defence without positive results.

“Our major issue is internal security.

“But we’ve neglected this, that is why we can’t go anywhere.

“I will make sure that internal security is given priority when I get to the green chamber.

” I promise you that I will make sure the set goal is achieved by the grace of God”, he said.

Alhaji Ajia appreciated the police force for the recognition in giving him the award, saying, “if I win the election by the grace of God, I will sponsor a bill on a new National Security Architecture.”

The retired police officer was honoured on Saturday night for his philanthropic gesture being rendered to the force through his foundation, the Mohammed Ajia Ibrahim (MAI) Foundation.

The spokesman of the course CSP Bello Yakubu explained that Ibrahim Ajia has been supporting the force and the men at the front line, declaring that, he has single-handedly built and equipped a modern transit camp, visited police family to donate food items and relief materials during Covid 19 lockdown even as he supported people with various health challenges as well as the needy.

Ajia is candidate of the PDP for Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the 2023 general elections.

