Ex-COAS, Yahaya, a role model worthy of emulation–Gov. Aliyu

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Saturday described the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya as a role model worthy of emulation by the Nigerian youths.

Aliyu, who made the assertion at a reception organised by the state government to honour Yahaya on his retirement said the state would continue to tap from his wealth of experience.

He said that the reception was a way of thanking the former COAS for his commitment to Nigeria being a worthy Ambassador of the State.

“Indeed Faruk Yahaya had distinguished himself in the service he rendered to our nation and other parts of the world.

“He is the first indigene of Sokoto State to attain the rank of Lt.-Gen. and in extension serve as COAS.

“Nigeria in general and Sokoto State in particular had benefitted from his foresight and commitment to nation building and security,” he said.

The governor thanked Yahaya for his support and dedication to education, health and human development rendered to the people of the state.

Also speaking, Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, said the former COAS had exemplified the highest sense of professionalism and integrity throughout his service to the nation.

“Yahaya’s contribution in the Nigeria Army had been instrumental in strengthening our Armed Forces and preserving the peace and stability we hold so dear.

“As such, the Nigerian Army will continue to build on his legacies toward enhancing the operational capacity of the Armed Forces across the country.

“This is in ensuring the success of our mandate of safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians,” he said.

Also speaking, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the COAS, described Yahaya as a man of peace, saying, “he is a detribalised Nigerian, a core military professional and a jolly good fellow.”

He said that the entire Nigerian Army family was generally honoured by the Sokoto State government for celebrating the former COAS.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, also described Yahaya as a man who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

Abubakar said that the former COAS still had a lot to offer not only to Nigerian Army or the country but Sokoto State in particular.

“We will use you a lot, I want to assure you that is why whenever our son comes back home victoriously, we recognise him.

“However, in a shortwhile, we will turban our former COAS with the title of Zaruman Sokoto (War Commander),” he said.

Responding, Yahaya appreciated the state government for recognising and celebrating him on his new life.

He lauded former President Muhammadu Buhari for reposing confidence in him by giving him the opportunity to serve the country as the 22nd COAS.

Yahaya congratulated President Bola Tinubu over his success at the polls and swearing-in as the Nigerian President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko and former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, among other dignitaries. (NAN)

