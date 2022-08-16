Ex-China provincial legislator bags death sentence with reprieve

Shi Wenqing, a former senior legislator in east China’s Jiangxi Province, was on Tuesday sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes and illegal possession of firearms.

The Intermediate People’s Court in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, said Shi took bribe worth more than 195 million yuan (30.83 million U.S. dollars) by abusing power in various positions he held between 2003 and May 2020.Shi was the former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress.

The court also found that Shi acquired a gun from others and gave it to his relative for custody in 2004.

Shi was deprived of his political rights for life, and all his personal assets were confiscated, the court said in a statement.The statement added that the bribes Shi had taken was massive, and his crimes caused a heavy loss to the interests of the state and people. However, a lenient sentence was granted, considering that Shi had confessed to all his crimes and pled guilty during the investigation and had been cooperative in returning his illegal gains. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

