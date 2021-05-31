Ex-CDS Dogonyaro for burial June 4

Mr Joseph Dogonyaro, one his sons in a statement on , said that all arrangements to the general a befitting had concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dogonyaro, was the Chief of Defense Staff to late Gen. Sani Abacha, died on May 13 at University of Jos Teaching Hospital Jos.

He died at the age of 80 a brief illness.

According to the family’s arrangements in conjunction with the government and the Army, service of songs will place on June 3 at 3.00  p.m. at COCIN Church Headquarters, Jos.

“The funeral service will place on June 4 at COCIN Central Church, Langtang, Langtang North Local Government Area by 10 a.m.

“The final interment will follow immediately after the funeral service at hls family compound in Pajat, Langtang,” Joseph explained.(NAN)

