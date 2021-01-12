Ex-CBN director bags Plateau Man of the Year 2020 award

A Former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Dauda Wuritka-Gotring, has been been named Plateau Man of the Year, 2020.

Wuritka-Gotring was given the prestigious award by COA Media Group, publishers of the Eminence Magazine, a quarterly news publication.

Amb. Cletus Akhimien, COA’s Principal Coordinating Executive for the 2020 Award, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Mangu, Jos.