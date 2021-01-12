Ex-CBN director bags Plateau Man of the Year 2020 award

A Former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Dauda Wuritka-Gotring, has been been named Plateau Man of the Year, 2020.
Wuritka-Gotring was given the prestigious award by COA Media Group, publishers of the Eminence Magazine, a quarterly news publication.
Amb. Cletus Akhimien, COA’s Principal Coordinating Executive for the 2020 Award, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Mangu, Jos.
“Wuritka-Gotring secured the highest number of votes among the five individuals nominated for the prestigious 2020 award in the state.
“He was nominated for his service to humanity through Community Development, Youth/Women Empowerment, intervention in communities across Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Plateau with regards to the COVID-19 Pandemic, among many other considerations, ” Akhimien said.
According to the coordinator, the formal presentation of the award and other categories of awards would take place on Feb. 21 in Jos.
Akhimien explained that the Plateau Man of the Year Award was initiated to honour individuals, groups and institutions, whose actions had impacted positively on the lives of the people in the year under review.
He added that the processes leading to the awards included nomination, voting and screening of nominees. (NAN)
