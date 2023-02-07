Ex-beauty queen launches agro-initiative for youths, women



Former beauty queen, Christabel Eze, has launched a project aimed at driving greater participation of youths and women in the agro-industry.

Eze won the maiden Miss Agriculture Nigeria contest in 2021 and has since then dedicated her time to youth and women empowerment programmes, including the provision of sustainable livelihood to the underprivileged.

Speaking at the launch of the Crystal Impact Development Initiative on Saturday in Abuja, Eze noted that society would be a better place if youths and women were at the centre of development initiatives.

“A fertile and rewarding sector for meaningful and productive engagement of our youths and women is agriculture where the demand always outweighs the supply,” she said, adding that CIDI’s goal is to turn as many youths and women as possible to entrepreneurs and employers of labour in the agro-industry.

“CIDI will deploy a multi-pronged approach to bring the multitude of our youths and women out of poverty in a manner that will translate into economic and food prosperity for Nigeria,” Eze said.

According to the ex-beauty queen, CIDI would partner with local and international organisations and agencies in the public and private sectors to help the target population unleash their potential while providing training and market linkages where necessary.

She said CIDI would also be active in charitable causes to help vulnerable population and the less privileged.

The highpoint of the launch of CIDI was the visit to the Institute for Special Needs Children and Young Adults in Abuja, tagged: “Founder’s Birthday Outreach,” during which various household items were donated to the institute.