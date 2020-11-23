Ex-Bauchi health commissioner Zuhwaira dies at 45, in car accident

The Head of Department, Community Medicine, College of Medicine, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, (ATBUTH), Bauchi, Dr. Zuhwaira Hassan, 45, has died in a car accident. Adamu Garkuwa, a Junior brother to the deceased, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Hospital on Monday that late Zuhwaira died in the early morning of Monday, while returning from Jos. Garkuwa, who is also the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Bauchi State Command, said the incident occurred at Zaranda Village, on the Bauchi-Jos Road.

“The remains of the deceased were being deposited in the mortuary of the hospital and we are waiting for the arrival of our elders to commence the burial process. “She will be buried at the Bauchi Central Cemetery, along Gombe Road, after her funeral prayer to be held here in ATBUTH’s Mosque,” he said.

Garkuwa described the deceased as dedicated and hardworking person, who is survived by a husband and three children.” NAN recall that Dr Zuhwaira, was a Commissioner of Health in the immediate past administration of Gov. Mohammed Abubakar.(NAN).