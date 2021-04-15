By Yemi Itodo

Former Bauchi State Military Governor, Major General Chris Abutu Garuba (Rtd.), has expressed joy over the appointment of Chief (Dr.) Sylva Ameh as Chairman of Governing Board, Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State.

President Muhammad Buhari had recently approved the appointment of the Benue-born Chief Ameh, who is the title holder of ‘Ojebo K’Idoma’ in the Idoma Area Traditional Council, alongside other eminently qualified Nigerians.

In a letter of felicitation he signed personally, General Garuba, a holder of Idoma traditional title of ‘Okeno K’Idoma, described Ameh as “an astute civil and public servant per excellence”, who served the nation “loyally and excellently”.

General Garuba expressed optimism that the appointee would bring to bear, his huge wealth of experience, as a former “Federal Director in various Ministries, including that of Education, Health, Works and Housing, Petroleum, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)”.

“To those of us who know you, your appointment did not come to us as a surprise but as a manifestation of your dedication and commitment to duty and a demonstration of your professionalism and competence which you brought to bear and excelled creditably well in your previous assignments.

“As you are aware, the task now before you are enormous and challenging, especially the negative impact of the current pandemic and incessant strikes affecting the educational sector of our country.

“However, I have no doubt that you are equal to the task as you have the necessary skill and disposition to discharge your responsibilities with professional touch and bring the necessary transformation needed in your current assignment”, Garuba said.

He also recalled with appreciation, how Chief Ameh was appointed by the President recently, as a Board Member of the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR), Benin City, Edo State, while wishing him well in his new call to service.

