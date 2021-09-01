Ex-bank staff docked for allegedly stealing employer’s $55,000

A 41-year-old man, Rahman Ogundele, who stole 55,000 dollars his employer, on Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged the defendant, a former staff with theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecuting counsel, M.A. Animashaun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 9, 2017, at the branch of the bank where he had worked.

She noted that the offence contravened the of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Adeola Olatubosun, admitted the defendant to in the sum of 5 million with two sureties in the like sum.

She consequently adjourned the matter until Oct. 20 mention. (NAN)

