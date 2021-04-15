Ex-Attorney-General expresses concern over use of police to prosecute cases

April 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A Former Commissioner of Justice in Oyo State, Mr Seun Abimbola, has expressed concerns over the continuous use of police officers as prosecutors in lower courts.

Abimbola told the News of (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan that only  qualified lawyers in the police can case in courts.

“The instruments used by the police in achieving its objectives in court processes are significantly contrary to law and order.

“I want to advice the new Inspector-General of Police to stop the of using police officers who lawyers as prosecutors in magistrates’ court.

“It is not normal to have police officers prosecuting cases when there are lawyers among the rank and file of the police,” Abimbola  said.

Also to NAN, Mr Richard Olakuleyin, the Coordinator (South-West), Legal Advocacy Response to Drugs Initiative (LARDI) , called for strong will to stop the trend.

“Police prosecutors often undermine cases because officers who are primarily meant to and investigate matters go extra mile doing the unthinkable.

“In own opinion, police should be an integral of the judiciary as it is in most parts of the world where there is great justice system.

“There is no gainsaying that most police officers who serve as prosecutors do not have the technical no how to cases and one is left wondering in court when they handle sensitive matters.

“I think that some people somewhere are benefiting from this menace,” Olakulehin said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,