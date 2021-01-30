Ex-Army Spokesperson, Kukasheka emerges ‘Chief Warrior’ of Ketare in Katsina

The Kanwan Katsina and District Head of Ketare, Alhaji Usman Bello Kankara, has bestowed a chieftaincy title of ‘Sarkin Yaki’ (which means Chief Warrior) on a former Spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, retired Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka.

Kukasheka is among other personalities honoured in the Ketare district after the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman’s approval.

The honour was part of activities to mark the twentieth anniversary of the appointment of Alhaji Usman Kankara, a former top Customs officer to his forefathers’ throne.

Others appointed include Awwal Usman Bello Kankara as Ciroman Kanwa; Alhaji Ibrahim Samaila as Sarkin Fada; Bishir Samaila as Sallama; Alhaji Mannir Abubakar as Garkuwa; Lawal Abba as Zanna; Munauwar Ibrahim as Tafida; Arc Abdulrahman Bello as Wazirin Ayyuka; Usman Yusuf as Muhti; and Musa Ismaila Mani as Sarkin waka. Others include Alhaji Rabiu Wada Ketare as Hasken Fada; Mohammad Usman Bello as Sarkin Hawa; Isa Mohammad of Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) as Talba; Labaran Bello Kankara as Wambai; Alhaji Sule Ketare as Waziri; Malam Imrana Kankara as Khadimul Islam; Sanusi Labo as Ajiyan Kanwa; and Hashimu Jobe as Sardauna.

The Kanwan Katsina, charged the new appointees to continue to contribute their own quarter to the development of Ketare district, Kankara Local Government, Katsina State and Nigeria, as a whole.

According to him, their appointment was based on their contribution and support to the throne and people of Ketare town.

The Sarkin Fada, Alhaji Ibrahim Samaila, while expressing gratitude on behalf of the newly-appointed council members, assured that they will bring their wealth of experience to bare, with a view to attracting rapid development to Ketare district.

PRNigeria has reported that a date for the turbaning ceremony will be announced soon.

By PRNigeria