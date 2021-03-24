A former Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (retired) mni, will on today(Wednesday) be a Keynote speaker at a three-day workshop on “Creating Necessary Linkages for Enhancing the Impact of Government Policies on National Development” for senior staff of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies at Global Village Hotel and Suites, KM 20, Abuja-Keffi Road.

The workshop is organized by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Avant-Garde Interbiz Projects Limited.

Details later.

