Ex-APGA National Secretary receives APC membership card

August 6, 2021 Favour Lashem



Dr Sani Shinkafi, a  former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has received his card of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Shinkafi and his wife, Hindatu, were registered at the Abdullahi Shamba 004, polling unit Shinkafi South Ward, of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara by the the Chairman of the Registration and Revalidation Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari.

Speaking after receiving his card, Shinkafi expressed gratitude Gov. Bello Matawalle for inviting him the APC.

is a historic day me, after 19 years in APGA. I Matawalle APC for his mission and .

“We are not in APC for materialistic or position gains”, Shinkafi said.

He called on the party stakeholders in the state embrace unity, and in the state.

“We should all come together and support Gov. Matawalle to contribute to the development of our state”, he added.

Earlier, Masari, commended APC stakeholders in the state for their support and cooperation toward the .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shinkafi on June 29, defected to the APC.

Matawalle formally announced his defection to the APC, saying that he had been nursing the ambition of leaving his party, the PDP for several reasons.  (NAN)

