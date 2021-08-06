Ex-APGA National Secretary receives APC membership card

August 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Dr Sani Shinkafi, a  former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has received his membership card of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Shinkafi and his wife, Hindatu, were at the Shamba 004, polling unit Shinkafi South Ward, of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara the Chairman of the Registration and Revalidation Exercise , Alhaji Ibrahim Masari.

Speaking after receiving his membership card, Shinkafi expressed gratitude to Gov. Matawalle for inviting him to the APC.

“This is a historic day to me, after 19 years in APGA. I Matawalle to APC for his mission to promote peace and stability.

in APC for materialistic or position gains”, Shinkafi said.

He called on the stakeholders in the state to embrace unity, peace and stability in the state.

should all come together and support Gov. Matawalle to contribute to the development of our state”, he added.

Earlier, Masari, commended APC stakeholders in the state for their support and cooperation toward the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shinkafi on June 29, defected to the APC.

Matawalle formally announced his defection to the APC, saying that he had been nursing the ambition of leaving his , the PDP for several reasons.  (NAN)

Tags: ,