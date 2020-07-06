Ex-APC NWC member, Inuwa Abdulkadir dies in Sokoto

Share the news













A member of the recently dissolved National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mallam Inuwa Abdulkadir is dead.

Newsdiaryonline learnt that he died in Sokoto Monday morning after a brief illness.

Abdulkadir served as minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was also the National Vice Chairman, (North West zone) under Adams Oshiomhole led Exco of the party.

It could be recalled that another ex NWC member and former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, reportedly died of complications arising from COVID-19.

