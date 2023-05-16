Ex-APC legislators endorse party’s zoning for 10th NASS leadership

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Forum of former All Progressives Congress (APC) legislators has endorsed the zoning of the Senate Presidency and other principal offices of the 10th National Assembly by the party.

Alhaji Bababgida Nguroje, the National Chairman of the forum and a former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nguroje said the forum decided to support the decision after reviewing ongoing issues concerning the election of the Senate President.

He described the Godswill Akpabio/Jubril Barau ticket as announced by the APC leadership as the stabilisation team, saying it was nationalistic and should not be seen as sectional.

“We specifically commend the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led APC National Working Committee (NWC) and its leaders across board for not just zoning the position of the Senate President to the South-South.

“But for micro zoning and identifying with Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Sen. Jubril Barau as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly,” he said.

Nguroje added that the forum’s decision to support the zoning was based on the Senate standing rule 3, (2) 1, 11, 111 and IV which states that the presiding officers shall be nominated.

“Consequently, in the interest of justice, equity and fairness, the forum further notes the provision of Section 14 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” he said.

This, he said, was especially with regards to the composition of government or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs.

He said that the Constitution provided that the composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner that would reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria.

He added that this was to promote national unity and also command national loyalty.

He added that the provision was to ensure that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or ethnic or other sectional group in government or any of its agencies.

He said the forum therefore noted with disdain the purported news briefing by a group of former members from the South South berating the zoning arrangement of the party’s NWC.

“We hereby state categorically that the Akpabio/Barau ticket: the stabilisation team is nationalistic and not sectional and should be seen as such.

“It is also reflective of one vexed issue of justice, equity and fairness that Nigerians are clamouring for.

“We appeal to our dear beloved distinguished brothers and sisters based on the aforementioned that the ethno-cultural and federal character balance must also be taken into consideration,” he said.

This, the forum’s national chairman said was critical to encourage national unity, fairness and progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC on May 8 zoned the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly to the South South in favour of Sen. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom).

The party also zoned the Deputy Senate President to North West in favour of Barau Jubrin (Kano) and the Speakership of House of Representatives to North West in favour of Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna) and Deputy Speakership to South East in favour of Ben Kalu.(Abia)(NAN)