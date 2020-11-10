Ex-APC Council Chairmen urge suspension of tenure elongation for party’s caretaker C’ttee

Former local government Chairmen on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked their party men to resist the tenure elongation being alleged against the party’s national caretaker committee.

The group, under the aegis of the National Association of the former Elected local government Chairmen, made the request at a news conference in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Led by its National President, Alhaji Ibrahim Haske, the group said that it was constrained at this time to voice out the worries and fears of members about the unfortunate state of affairs of the APC.

“We have no doubt that you would all agree with us that the ruling APC currently tethers on the precipice of disintegration if urgent care and caution are not taken.

“The bitter truth and reality in APC now is while President Muhammadu Buhari is busy working for change, fifth columnists are busy working for their selfish ends.