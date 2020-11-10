Ex-APC Council Chairmen urge suspension of tenure elongation for party’s caretaker C’ttee

Former local government Chairmen on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked their party men to resist the tenure elongation being alleged against the party’s national caretaker committee.
The group, under the aegis of the National Association of the former Elected local government Chairmen, made the request at a news conference in Sokoto on Tuesday.
Led by its National President, Alhaji Ibrahim Haske, the group said that it was constrained at this time to voice out the worries and fears of members about the unfortunate state of affairs of the APC.
“We have no doubt that you would all agree with us that the ruling APC currently tethers on the precipice of disintegration if urgent care and caution are not taken.
“The bitter truth and reality in APC now is while President Muhammadu Buhari is busy working for change, fifth columnists are busy working for their selfish ends.
“They do not care whether the APC disintegrates or not as long as their gluttonous nests are feathered. Sad!” he said.
The group further said that when the APC Interim Committee assumed office on June 25, party members accepted the strange arrangement as a result of respect for the President.
“But unfortunately to our amazement, it began to play the script of the so-called cabal in the party, instead of uniting various entities in the party the Committee is doing the opposite.
“The Edo State crisis is a case in point. The Interim Caretaker Committee inexplicably became a lame duck unable to foster unity within the party.
“Indeed, instead of supporting the candidate of the party in the governorship election, the committee allegedly gave full support to the opposition.
“This led to the disastrous outing of the party in the governorship election. We stand corrected,” it added.
On the group’s way forward, it stated that the President must be wary of deceitful leaders who might want to advise him wrongly on the state of affairs in the APC.
“The plan by the Interim Management Committee to dissolve all existing party executive structure must be jettisoned forthwith.
“A new timetable and date for the APC National Convention must be announced immediately and planned registration of new party members must be dropped for new executive to handle,” the group said. (NAN)
