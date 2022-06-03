Ex-ANAN president urges FG to develop agric value-chain

Dr Samuel Nzekwe, former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has urged the Federal Government to develop Agricultural value-chain to enhance food security.

Nzekwe made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

He stressed the need for the Federal Government to make concerted efforts to further address insecurity to prevent food crisis.

The financial expert said that the security challenges were inhibiting most farmers from going to the farm.

“The government needs to fight insecurity seriously so that farmers can go to their farms and bring farm produce to the market.

“Insecurity should end so that the country can develop the whole value-chain in agricultural sector and manufacture it to finished goods, the nation will attain food security,” he said.

According to him, if the problem of insecurity continues, the country will not be able to feed itself.

The Ex-ANAN president urged government to also provide enabling environment for productive sector to thrive in order to reduce inflation rate in the country. (NAN)

