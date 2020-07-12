Ex-ANAN President tasks FG on revised 2020 budget

Share the news













Dr Samuel Nzekwe,a former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has advised the Federal Government to ensure full implement the revised 2020 budget.

Nzekwe gave the advice in an interview in Ota,on Sunday.

The former ANAN president said that the advice became necessary for the federal government following the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the country.

Nzekwe commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the budget and also taken COVID-19 into consideration in the budget.

“The federal government needs to redouble its efforts in fighting the pandemic because it has paralysed most sectors of the economy.

“Government should implement the budget with conscious due to the huge effects of COVID-19 on the economy,”he said.

He noted that without effectively addressed the scourge,the nation’s economy would not be able to quickly recover and pick up again.

Nzekwe stressed the need for team works in implementing the revised budget so as to achieve the desire results.

He, therefore,called on the federal government to institute checks and balances to address looting and corruption in the system so that the budget could be effectively implemented.

Nzekwe urged government to address problems in the health sector and build critical infrastructure in order to boost the economy.

Buhari, had on Friday, signed the revised 2020 Budget of N10.8 trillion into law.(NAN)

Related