Ex-ANAN president commends FG for lifting suspension on Twitter

Dr Samuel Nzekwe, former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), has commended the Federal Government for lifting the suspension on Twitter operations in the country.

Nzekwe made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

He described the government’s decision as a step in the right direction, adding that some entrepreneurs were making use of the Twitter platform to advertise to their customers.

“It is a good development because it would reduce unemployment rate for the teeming youths in the country,” he said.

Nzekwe, however, advised the entrepreneurs and youths to operate the Twitter according to the rules.

“Twitter must not be used to defraud or take advantage of others,” he said.

The former president of the association urged the government to further encourage digitalised economy by providing the needed critical infrastructure like stable electricity, to boost the economy.

“The ICT industry or the digitalised economy should be encouraged because it saves time and expenses, as many people use it to conduct virtual meetings,” he said.

NAN reports that the government lifted the suspension on Twitter at 12.00 a.m. on Thursday, after it suspended its operations in Nigeria on June 4. (NAN)

