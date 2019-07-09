Ex-ANAN president advises new NNPC boss to end importation of petroleum products

Dr Samuel Nzekwe, a financial expert, has advised Mr Mele Kyari, New Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to bring to an end the importation of petroleum products in the country.

Nzekwe, a former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 19, appointed Kyari as the new Group Managing Director of NNPC, to replace Dr Baru Maikanti.

The former ANAN president said that exporting the nation’s crude oil and importing finished products had not augured well for the Nigerian economy.

“This development gives room for sharp practices and corruption which is adversely affecting the nation’s economy,’’ he said.

Nzekwe said that Nigerians would be better understand the issues of fraction and subsidy if crude oil is processed and refined in the country,

He advised the new GMD of NNPC to device ways to start refining petroleum products in the country so as to solve the problem of subsidy.

Nzekwe said that exporting refined products to West African countries would generate more revenue for the country and create jobs for the youths, which would translate to economic growth.

He also urged Kyari to check corruption, ensure accountability and transparency in the oil sector. (NAN)

