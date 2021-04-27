A former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr Samuel Nzekwe, on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to create more jobs for the nation’s teeming youth to help reduce fraud and cybercrimes.

Nzekwe made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota.

He spoke against the backdrop of a statement that the country had lost N5.5 trillion to fraud and cybercrimes in the past 10 years.

NAN reports that the Chief Strategy Officer, Deloitte West Africa, Mr Tope Aladenusi, had said that Nigeria lost N5.5 trillion to fraud and cybercrimes in the past 10 years at a Webinar organised by First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

According to him, the Federal Government must create more jobs for the teeming youth as there is a relationship between unemployment and crime.

He said if unemployment rate was rising, automatically crime rate would also rise because of the positive relationship between the two.

“There are limited employment opportunities for the youth who are willing to work in this country thus making them to embrace vices.

“In those days, especially in the 1970s and mid-1980s, there were jobs for people who were willing to work but now the reverse is the case,“ he said.

Nzekwe said that a youth without a job has the tendency to be influenced to join crime stressing that “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop’’.

The Ex-ANAN chief also appealed to the Federal Government to intensify its effort in creating an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

“This will help the sector to also employ more youths and reduce their criminal activities and generate more revenue for the nation.

“The enabling environment includes providing stable power supply, adequate security and a good road network,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

