Ex- Anambra deputy governor felicitates Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Maulud

By Joy Mbachi

Dr Nkem Okeke, the former Deputy Governor of Anambra, has felicitated Muslim faithful 2022 Eid el Maulud, marking the birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be upon Him.

Okeke said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday.

He urged Muslim faithful to continue to pray for the country’s unity, ahead of the 2023 general election.

He said that there was need for the Muslims to imbibe the virtues of humility, kindness and forgiveness as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be upon Him during his life time.

He said that the security of lives and property of Nigerians should be the ultimate goal of every Nigerian irrespective of religious affiliation.

The former deputy governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on its efforts to sustain the peaceful coexistence in the nation.(NAN)

