Ex-ALGON chief felicitates Tinubu, elected Ekiti NASS members

By Bolanle Lawal

Mr Yomi Ayorinde, a former Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ekiti, has congratulated the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the Feb. 25 presidential election, describing it as well-deserved.

Ayorinde, in a congratulatory message issued in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, expressed delight that Nigerians had freely given the former Lagos Governor and National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) their mandate.

According to him, Tinubu’s victory is one built on years of hard work of a democrat, with evident credentials in both public and private administrations.

Ayorinde expressed confidence in the ability of the president-elect to turn around the fortunes of the country, as citizens look forward to the implementation of his visions for a new Nigeria.

He noted that Tinubu’s visions were clearly stated in his policy document during the electioneering.

Ayorinde, also the immediate past Chairman, Ekiti State Urban Renewal Agency, prayed God to imbue the president-elect with the desired wisdom in the task of transforming the country.

The former ALGON chief, who is also the party’s House of Assembly candidate for Ido/Osi Constituency II, congratulated the newly-elected National Assembly members in all the senatorial districts and federal constituencies in the state.

According to him, their victory represents the true voice of Ekiti people, who are determined to reward Gov. Biodun Oyebanji for his numerous people-friendly policies.

Ayorinde further appreciated the people of the state for their unwavering support and determination to deliver all the APC candidates at the election.

He also described the development as an attestation to APC’s popularity and acceptability by the people of the state.

Ayorinde urged all the newly-elected national assembly members to use their offices to facilitate dividends of democracy to the state and take it to greater heights. (NAN)