Ex-ABU students leader emerges LP senatorial candidate in Edo

A former Student Union President of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Mr Anslem Eragbe has emerged as the Labour Party (LP) senatorial candidate for Edo North.

Eragbe emerged through affirmation by delegates from six Local Government Areas that made up the senatorial district.

The Returning Officer, Mr Ibrahim Abdulsalim said 30 delegates participated in the primaries held on Wednesday in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area.

In his acceptance speech, Eragbe appreciated the delegates, leaders and party members for finding him worthy to fly the party’s flag in the election.

“I must thank the Labour Party for giving me the platform to fly the ticket come 2023 and I will not take it for granted and by the special grace of God, we shall win the election,” he said.

According to him, the Labour Party is the best alternative for Nigerians to rescue the country.

He therefore urged the electorates to rally round the party to secure the desired victory during the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

