Evil predictions on Nigeria shall fail — Adegbite

By Uchenna Eletuo

There shall be peace in Nigeria and every evil prediction shall fail, the Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bishop Stephen Adegbite, declared on Saturday.

Adegbite said this in his Christmas message made available to newsmen in Lagos.

He said that evil shall give way for God’s benevolence to envelope the nation.

The CAN Lagos Chairman said that God was interested in the country’s progress and would do uncommon things to put the country back in its glorious days.

He said there was hardship in the land, but the gift of life was enough for Nigerians to celebrate.

According to him, the advent of Jesus Christ that depicts universal peace will act as a soothing balm against every anxiety the people face.

“The season will be celebrated without rancor and the much expected transition period will sail through to the glory of God,” he said.

The cleric said God had taken side in favour of Nigeria to enthrone a leadership that would bring to a halt all soceital misgivings in the country. (NAN)