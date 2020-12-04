Everything on ground for hitch-free, credible Isi-uzo constutuency by-election – Enugu REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says everything is on ground to ensure a hitch-free and credible Isi-Uzo State Constituency by-Election in Enugu State on Dec. 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC is conducting a by-election in Isi-Uzo state constituency following the death of the member representing the area, Mr Chijioke Ugwueze, early this year.

Dr Emeka Ononamadu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, told NAN in Enugu on Friday that he personally toured all INEC’s racks and polling centres within Isi-Uzo council area.

Ononamadu said that the commission had “moved all’’ both non-sensitive and sensitive materials, smart card readers, electoral staff members and security to various points within Isi-Uzo Local Government Area.

According to him, we are fully prepared and awaiting 8.30 a.m. on Saturday for the voting proper and the commission assures the people of Isi-Uzo the best.

“I have spent all day long today visiting our racks and polling centres and meeting one-on-one with our electoral staff and security-men on election duty.

“So, far, there was no complaint from any quarters and we have also moved more than enough vehicles to attend to logistics demands.

“So, we are good to go. We appeal to the people of Isi-Uzo to come out en mass and exercise their franchise and elect the best hand to work for them at the state assembly,’’ he said.

NAN reports that in order to ensure a hitch-free election, the commission had moved dozens of giant fire extinguishers from its state headquarters in Enugu down to Isi-Uzo Local Government Area.

The Isi-Uzo by-election, which would take place in 11 political wards in the council area, would start by 8.30 a.m. and end by 2.30p.m. pending the time the last man standing on the queue votes.

Some nine political parties are vying for the post in the constituency by-election and major parties include the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A total of 69,626 registered voters in Isi-Uzo council area who had collected their voter cards are expected to vote on Saturday. (NAN)