Every vote shall count, INEC assures

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

INEC assured on Wednesday in Abuja that every vote shall count at the 2023 general elections.

Its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance at the signing of the second Peace Accord by political parties and their presidential candidates.

Yakubu said INEC had started to move sensitive materials to various local government areas and was confident of conducting credible elections.

“Campaign for presidential and National Assembly elections ends at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 23. Election will hold on Saturday.

“INEC is ready. On Wednesday morning, we began the movement of sensitive materials to the various local government areas nationwide.

“By Friday, we will activate the Registration Area Centres so that at first light on Saturday, polling units will open on time.

“The Commission is committed to free, fair and credible elections in compliance with the electoral legal framework and the letter and spirit of the Peace Accord.

“All political parties and candidates are hereby reassured of the Commission’s neutrality. Above all, Nigerians should feel confident that their votes will count,’’ Yakubu said.

He added that over the next two days beginning from Thursday, INEC would be holding daily media briefings at 3 p.m. at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“The purpose is to provide update on preparations for the elections and to respond to issues that may arise.

“The briefing is open to political parties, civil society organisations, observers, and the media and security agencies,’’ he stressed.

The INEC chairman appreciated efforts of the National Peace Committee (NPC) for convening the peace pact signing, saying it came at a critical moment in the Nigeria’s electoral calendar.

Yakubu urged political parties and their candidates to abide by the letter and spirit of the accord. (NAN)