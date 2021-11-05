Evans: Selection of judgment date stalled

Selection of a judgement date in the case of kidnapping brought against Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans and five others was on Friday stalled at the Ikeja High Court.

Evans’s five co-defendants are: Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a date for judgment is chosen in a criminal case after written addresses (addresses by counsel to the court after conclusion of evidence) have been filed and adopted.

The delay during Friday’s proceedings was due to inability of Mr Chris Obiaka, counsel to Nwachukwu (third defendant), and Mr Olanrewaju Ajanaku, counsel to Uchechukwu (fourth defendant), to promptly file their final written addresses.

Reacting to the development, state counsel, Mr Jubril Kareem, informed the court that prosecution’s final written address was ready but not filed due to delay caused by the two defence counsel.

“The prosecution was only served by the third and fourth defendants’ counsel this morning.

“We had already prepared our arguments but we could not proceed with the filing because we needed to see the third and fourth defendants’ final written addresses.

“The prosecution did not know what new information they would come up with, and we needed to respond accordingly after seeing the addresses.

“Now that we have been served, we will file our written addresses,” he said.

NAN reports that the six defendants were arraigned on Aug. 31, 2017, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

They are accused of kidnapping Mr Donatus Dunu, the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Feb. 14, 2017.

According to prosecution, Dunu was kidnapped on Ilupeju Road, Lagos State, and the defendants collected 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.

All the defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi adjourned the case until Dec. 10 for adoption of final written addresses. (NAN)

