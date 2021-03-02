Evaluation: FG says 398 firms bid for recovered assets

The Federal Government says 398 Estate Surveyors and Valuers bided for the valuation of the forfeited assets during the Request for Proposal (RFP).

Dayo Apata SAN, the Chairman of the Interministerial Committee on Disposal of Forfeited Assets disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

Apata, who is also the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation hinted that out of the 398 estate valuers who indicated interest for the RFP, 355 submitted their bid while six firms were rejected.

He said the bid process was aimed at ensuring transparency and value for money.

“Upon the inauguration of the committee, we decided to have evaluation stages which all the assets will reflect the market value so that at the end of the day, the government will be selling or disposing all the assets within the estimated value.

“So what we have done is to get experts in the field, and let them value the forfeited assets in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure value for money, transparency and accountability in every assets disposed.

“After this stage, we will go into auctioning stage. We will also have to go for auctioneers who are experts in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure value for money”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, had inaugurated the interministerial committee on Nov. 9, 2020.

The composition of the 22-man interministerial committee was also approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Oct. 27, 2020.

The committee was given six months to dispose all Federal Government forfeited assets. (NAN)