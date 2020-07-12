Evacuation: 247 Nigerians stranded in Malaysia, Thailand arrive Nigeria

Two hundred and forty-seven who were stranded in and have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Mr Gabriel Odu the Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of the in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Odu said that the returnees arrived at the airport at about 11p.m. on Saturday, adding that they were transported into the country by a chartered Airpeace flight APK-7813.

“Some of them disembarked in Abuja while others proceeded to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“All evacuees tested negative for and are now on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #,’’ Odu said. (NAN)


