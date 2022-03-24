Evacuate tankers on Taraba roads, FRSC directs NUPENG

By Gabriel Yough

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Taraba Sector Command, has directed the management of National Union of Petroleum, Energy and Gas of Nigeria (NUPENG) to evacuate tankers parked on highways in the state.

State Sector Commander Selina Williams, told newsmen in an interview on Thursday that the action was to stop further damage caused on the surface of the road by the spillage of fuel and to complete the ongoing road construction across the state.

According to her, Gov. Darius Ishaku, had recently frowned at the wrong parking of tankers, especially on the portions of the road under construction, thereby causing obstruction to the workers.“

The command had a meeting with the officials of NUPENG and gave a directive that all tankers parked on the high ways should be removed immediately for free flow of traffic,” she said.

Williams noted that she had directed the operatives of the corps to ensure monitoring and full compliance with the directives.She urged motorists and road users in the state to always cooperate with the corps in its bid to reduce road accidents.(NAN)

