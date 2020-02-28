EU’s Borrell seeks end to Syria escalation, warns of measures

European Union (EU) Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell, on Friday warned that the bloc would consider all necessary measures to safeguard its security around the Syrian city of Idlib to avoid further military escalation.

“There is a risk of sliding into a major open international military confrontation.

“EU calls on all sides for rapid de-escalation and regret all loss of life.

“The EU will consider all necessary measures to protect its security interests.

“We are in touch with all relevant actors,” Borrell said.

However, recent events risk triggering a renewed flow of migrants toward Europe, EU as a bloc, has no military presence in the region and measures taken to date, such as sanctions. (dpa/NAN)