European Parliament urges Russia to release Kara-Murza , Navalny

By Sheji Halima

The European Parliament has called on Russia to immediately release Kremlin critics, Vladimir Kara-Murza and Alexei Navalny, in a vote on Thursday in Strasbourg.

The non-binding resolution also criticised the deterioration of both men’s health in Russia “due to mistreatment and lack of proper medical care,’’ a press release said.

“EU lawmakers condemn the ongoing crackdown on government critics, human rights defenders and independent journalists,’’ the statement added.

Kara-Murza was sentenced three days ago to 25 years in a penal camp with harsh prison conditions, the highest sentence ever imposed on an opposition figure in Russia.

While Navalny was sentenced to nine years in a penal camp in March 2022.

The resolution was adopted by 508 votes in favour, 14 against and 31 abstentions.(dpa/NAN)