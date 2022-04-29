European Leagues against UEFA’s reform of Champions League

The European Leagues body has criticised UEFA, the continent’s football ruling body, over its reforms of the UEFA Champions League from 2024.

The reforms under criticism include in particular the increase in fixtures and the suggestion of giving two places to teams based on their historic records.

“The leagues are the backbone of European football,” said Claus Thomsen, chairman of European Leagues during a press conference on Friday.

UEFA has said the Champions League should expand to 36 team from 32 from season 2024/2025 and be contested in a league rather than group format featuring 100 games.

“Such an increase will damage the big majority of the clubs and only help a few,” said Thomsen.

Additionally only current “sporting criteria” should secure access to the elite competition and not previous performance.

“That is the heart and soul of football,” said Thomsen. “That’s why fans are excited for football every weekend.”

UEFA wishes to award places to clubs based on previous coefficients determined through previous performance in Europe and not league placing.

It is, in effect, a safety net for large clubs having a bad season.(dpa/NAN)

