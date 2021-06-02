The EU and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have joined forces to support preparedness for and response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future health security threats in Cambodia, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

“The EU is investing a total of 3.5 million dollars over three years, through WHO, to support the Cambodian government’s preparedness and response to COVID-19 and strengthen the health system.

“The funding is part of a specific EU-WHO regional health program to support ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states,’’ the statement said.

However, Cambodia’s Health Minister, Mam Bunheng said that partnership between the EU and WHO to support COVID-19 preparedness and response was an indication of solidarity and cooperation for helping the country during the difficult time.

Cambodia has been enduring the third wave of COVID-19 community transmissions since Feb. 20.

“The Southeast Asian nation logged 750 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the national case tally to 31,460 with 230 deaths.

“The ministry will continue to work closely with WHO to strengthen Cambodia’s health security system,’’ the Ministry of Health said in a statemen.

Li Ailan, the WHO Representative to Cambodia, said that for more than a decade, Cambodia had been strengthening its health security system, including pandemic preparedness.

He said “This investment from the EU and partnership will contribute to our collective efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and make the country better prepared for public health emergencies.”

EU Ambassador to Cambodia Carmen Moreno said the EU was pleased to help Cambodia through the WHO to strengthen the kingdom’s capacity to respond to the pandemic and to build up a resilient health system.

“This support comes now when it is most needed. Solidarity and collective action are essential to overcome the COVID-19 crisis in Cambodia, in ASEAN and in the rest of the world.

“Together we are stronger,” she said. (Xinhua/NAN)

