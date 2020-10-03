EU-UNICEF upgrade 18 Primary Health Care centres in Bauchi State

The EU-UNICEF partnership has upgraded 18 Primary Health Care centres in Bauchi State to referral centres.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency stated this in a statement issued in Bauchi on Saturday.

He said the 18 Primary Health Care centres were selected and upgraded to serve the purpose, out of 107 such centres currently undergoing renovation.

“The 18 primary health care centres were renovated by the EU-UNICEF intervention from the 107 health care centres undergoing total refurbishment and equipping.

“The partnership between the state government and the EU-UNICEF has evidently showed strong determination and commitment in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 3 which focuses on good health and well-being,” he said.

According to Mohammed, it is expected that beneficiaries of all EU-UNICEF interventions will access antenatal care services, skilled birth deliveries and immunisation at the centres.

He added that the Gov. Bala Muhammad’s administration in the state identified health and education sectors among its top priority areas and placed high premium on partnerships that would add value to the lives of the citizenry.

Mohammed urged citizens to take ownership and safeguard the facilities from decay and mismanagement so as to maximise their benefits. (NAN)