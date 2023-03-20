EU to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

By Cecilia Odey

An international donors’ conference is to be held on Monday in Brussels to support earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

In early February the Turkish-Syrian border region was struck by two major earthquakes which left more than 50,000 people dead and millions homeless.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson are to host the conference, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expected to join by video.

“Private and public donors from all nations are invited to honour the memory of the lives lost.

“The heroism of the first respondents and most importantly to build together a better future for the survivors,’’ von der Leyen said while announcing the conference.

“The earthquakes are a disaster of historic proportions”, said Kristersson, whose country is currently at the helm of the Council of the European Union, the body representing EU member states.

In this role, Sweden was to do everything possible together with international partners to help those affected, he said.

So far the EU has allocated around 20 million euros (21.3 million dollars) for victims in Turkey and Syria to cover their immediate needs.

These included tents, medical equipment, hygiene products, food and warm clothing. (dpa/NAN)