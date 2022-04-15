EU takes action on abandoned Ondo health centre, commends PROMAD, ‘Follow The Projects’

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The European Union, EU, Delegation to Nigeria has commended PROMAD

Foundation on its ‘Follow The Projects’ Initiative.

The EU in a letter recently signed by the Head of Cooperation, Cecile Tassin-Pelzer, responding to PROMAD’s demand on an Ondo community health centre built by the delegation, said “The EU Delegation

acknowledges the receipt of your letter on the above subject matter and appreciates your bringing to the attention of the European Union the status of the health centre build by the EU in Abusoro community, Akure North LGA as part of support to Ondo State under the EU Niger

Delta Support Programme.”

The letter titled – “Re – Promad Uncovers Abandoned Health Centre Built

by European Union in Ondo and Demanding Action on the Project.”

“Indeed, the EU is alarmed that the project has not been put into use

since its completion. The project was duly completed and handed over to

the beneficiary community and this being a cost-sharing project, the

Local Government is expected to equip and staff the health centre to

make it functional as part of its 25% contribution,” Pelzer said.



“Nevertheless, the EU has drawn the attention of the Ministry of Budget

and National Planning as the Contracting Authority and the State

government to your letter to ensure that urgent action is taken towards

the utilisation of the project.”

“Once again, we commend your ‘Follow the Projects’ initiative in

tracking the project and reporting on its functionality status.”

“Please accept, Executive Director, the assurances of my highest

consideration.” said EU.

PROMAD had written to the EU on April 4 demanding action on the

abandoned project discovered under its ‘Follow The Projects’ Initiative.

