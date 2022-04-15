EU takes action on abandoned Ondo health centre, commends PROMAD, ‘Follow The Projects’

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya
The European Union, EU, Delegation to Nigeria has commended PROMAD
Foundation on its ‘Follow The Projects’ Initiative.
The EU in a letter recently signed by the Head of Cooperation, Cecile Tassin-Pelzer, responding to PROMAD’s demand on an Ondo community health centre built by the delegation, said “The EU Delegation
acknowledges the receipt of your letter on the above subject matter and appreciates your bringing to the attention of the European Union the status of the health centre build by the EU in Abusoro community, Akure North LGA as part of support to Ondo State under the EU Niger
Delta Support Programme.”
The letter titled – “Re – Promad Uncovers Abandoned Health Centre Built
by European Union in Ondo and Demanding Action on the Project.”
“Indeed, the EU is alarmed that the project has not been put into use
since its completion. The project was duly completed and handed over to
the beneficiary community and this being a cost-sharing project, the
Local Government is expected to equip and staff the health centre to
make it functional as part of its 25% contribution,” Pelzer said.
“Nevertheless, the EU has drawn the attention of the Ministry of Budget
and National Planning as the Contracting Authority and the State
government to your letter to ensure that urgent action is taken towards
the utilisation of the project.”
“Once again, we commend your ‘Follow the Projects’ initiative in
tracking the project and reporting on its functionality status.”
“Please accept, Executive Director, the assurances of my highest
consideration.” said EU.
PROMAD had written to the EU on April 4 demanding action on the
abandoned project discovered under its ‘Follow The Projects’ Initiative.