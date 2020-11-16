EU supports MNJTF with communication equipment

The European Union (EU) has provided Command, Control, Communication and Information Systems (C3IS) equipment to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to enhance its operational efficiency.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in N’Djamena – Chad.

Dole said that training had been jointly organised by the service providers and MNJTF for personnel that would operate the C3IS equipment across the sectors.

The Force Commander of MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, commended the EU for the provision of the C3IS equipment, describing it as ‘most critical’ to enhancing the operational performance of the troops in the field.

Yusuf said that the equipment was closely related to the recent provision of Helicopters and Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) through the framework of African Union to MNJTF.

He said that the C3IS would enable conveyance of classified messages and communication through the secured net.

Yusuf equally commended the service providers for the display of resilience and vigour in the execution of the project.

He assured the EU that all the support provided would be optimally utilised in accordance with the global best practices to enhance the operational efficiency of the troops.

He therefore urged the Sector Commanders to ensure proper utilisation, maintenance and safety of the equipment.

The force commander also implored the trainees to pay attention and apply themselves fully to the training procedures and processes.

“As the pioneer trainees, you are expected to learn and strictly understand how to operate the equipment, as you will be the one to install it at sector level.

“MNJTF has taken steps to provide alternative power supply at the Sector Headquarters in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the communication equipment.

“When completed, the C3IS system is expected to enable rapid deployment of strategic and operational communication capabilities within the MNJTF Area of Operation,” he said. (NAN)