EU-SDGN trains Imo women, youths on citizen journalism, peace building

By Peter Okolie

The European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) says it has trained 300 Imo women and youths on citizen journalism and how to use it responsibly.

The people were also trained on peace building, mitigation, human rights, gender and participation, ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in the state.

The training was facilitated by SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria (SOS CVN), a cohort implementing member of the EU-SDGN programme, funded by EU.

The Technical Officer of SOS CVN, Mrs Grace Sambo, said the training was aimed at promoting democracy, national unity and a culture of peaceful participation in the electoral process.

“The training on ‘Eye Witness Reporting’ is also aimed at strengthening the women and youth groups at the grassroots to learn how to accurately report events as they happen and be able to verify news before sharing it to others.

“This is to mitigate the trend of false information, which has caused a lot of tension and damage in previous elections.

“The training on peace building was aimed at building the capacity of women and youths in conflict management and peace building.

“This will strengthen their participation and representation in peaceful and non-violent gubernatorial elections in the state,” Sambo said.

Another facilitator and Imo Editor of This Day Newspaper, Mr Ambrose Uneze, who anchored the “Training on Citizen Journalism (Eye Witness Reporting), urged the participants to ensure objectivity and accountability in their reports.

Uneze also urged them to ensure independence and accuracy of reports as well as avoid abusive and offensive words, videos and personal interest or bias.

Also, the Programme Director, Habitat Care and Protection Initiative, Mr Tony Ayoka, lectured the participants on “Peace Building, Mitigation, Human Rights, Gender and Participation”.

Ayoka urged them to play the key role of peace advocates by promoting dialogue and mediation, civic education and voter awareness as well as promote advocacy for non-violent election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four-day event also brought together traditional and religious rulers, security agencies and artisans to deliberate on strategies for ensuring peaceful and non-violent elections in the state.

The SOS CVN’s component of the EU-SDGN programme is aimed at contributing to transforming cultural and societal norms, values and behaviour.

The body hopes to reduce violence, support dialogue and negotiation, and address the fundamental causes of electoral and other conflicts in Oyo, Rivers, Imo, Benue, Borno and Kaduna states. (NAN)

